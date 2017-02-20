US Grand Prix chief almost bought Manor

Former US Grand Prix chief Tavo Hellmund admits that he came close to buying the defunct F1 team Manor.
Monday, February 20, 2017

The British backmarker has now closed its doors, but Hellmund told the Austin American Statesman newspaper that a consortium "agreed terms" with Manor.

"At one point we had agreed terms," said the Texan, who founded Austin's F1 venue Circuit of the Americas prior to its 2012 debut.

Hellmund revealed that most of the individuals in the unsuccessful buyout consortium were North American.

"They all had their different reasons for wanting to invest," he said. "The first go-round, we were even going to involve Anthony Hamilton, Lewis's dad," he revealed, divulging that the rejected buyout amount was £22m.

"We were looking to form a partnership with one of the big manufacturers, Mercedes or Honda. We had conversations with both," he added. "That way you can get motors - discounted motors - and get a driver."

Hellmund said that the deal was on track until Brazil last November, when Sauber leapt ahead of Manor in the crucial and lucrative constructors' world championship.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0