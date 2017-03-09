Jean Todt undecided over third FIA presidency term

The president of the International Automobile Federation, Jean Todt, arrives for a press conference at the Argentine Automobile Club on August 1, 2013
© Getty Images
Jean Todt says that he has not decided if he will run for a third consecutive term as FIA president.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 07:57 UK

Jean Todt has said that he has not decided if he will run for a third consecutive term as FIA president.

The former Ferrari chief took over from Max Mosley in 2010, and then secured a new four-year term covering 2014-2017.

Asked by the FIA's own magazine Auto if he will stay beyond this year, Todt said: "I have begun to work with my team and our members to make my decision and this will allow me to announce that choice very quickly.

"Of course, with a democratic organisation I could have a competitor who beats me. But clearly it's a goal that should be addressed in motor sport, whoever is the leader, to try to bring costs down."

71-year-old Todt's presidency has often been controversial, as he keeps a much lower profile than predecessor Mosley and makes decisions based on consensus.

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Father worried about pressure on Verstappen
>
View our homepages for Jean Todt, Max Mosley, Formula 1
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 