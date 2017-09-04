Jean Todt: 'Special Halo colour for title leader'

The president of the International Automobile Federation, Jean Todt, arrives for a press conference at the Argentine Automobile Club on August 1, 2013
© Getty Images
Jean Todt has an idea to spice up the popularity of the 'Halo' safety innovation for 2018.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 09:43 UK

Jean Todt has an idea to spice up the popularity of the 'Halo' safety innovation for 2018.

Many drivers, insiders and fans are unhappy that the cockpit protection system will affect the aesthetics and 'DNA' of Formula 1 from next year.

FIA president Todt said at Monza that Halo is being brought in to keep the drivers safe, even though many of those on the grid already feel 'too safe'.

"That is why we need responsible people leading the sport," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

"When I announced that we will introduce Halo for the 2018 season of Formula E, there was no criticism.

"And also with the introduction of Halo for Formula 2 next year I hear no negative comments. This shows that people already get used to it."

Still, Halo remains unpopular and controversial among many F1 fans.

Todt said: "I've heard an idea I like - that we should give the championship leader a Halo in a special colour.

"However, I have also heard that some teams have already sold the space on the Halo to sponsors."

The 2017 championship continues in Singapore next weekend.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Bottas: 'No panic despite late contract'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jean Todt, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 