Jean Todt seeks to avoid calendar clashes

The president of the International Automobile Federation, Jean Todt, arrives for a press conference at the Argentine Automobile Club on August 1, 2013
© Getty Images
F1's governing body vows to better coordinate the calendars of the major championships.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Formula 1's governing body has vowed to better coordinate the calendars of the major championships.

The date clash of Le Mans and the Baku Grand Prix last year was highly controversial.

In that spirit, FIA president Jean Todt met with F1, sports cars and Formula E chiefs at Monaco last weekend.

"We have begun the process of harmonising our sporting calendars and I look forward to continuing this effort as we define our championship schedules for next season and beyond," said Todt.

The 2017 calendar continues with the Canadian Grand Prix on June 11.

Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Read Next:
New injury doubt after Wehrlein crash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 