Jean Todt: 'No serious interest in 11th, 12th teams spots'

The president of the International Automobile Federation, Jean Todt, arrives for a press conference at the Argentine Automobile Club on August 1, 2013
© Getty Images
F1 looks set to stay at just 10 teams for now, as Jean Todt says that there has been little "serious" interest from other parties.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:44 UK

Formula 1 looks set to stay at just 10 teams for now.

Recently, FIA president Jean Todt confirmed reports that a couple of groups have expressed interest in filling the last two team places in pitlane.

"If a large manufacturer wants to come in, that is easy," said the Frenchman. "If it is an independent team, we would have to take a closer look."

It now appears as if the interest expressed recently was indeed by parties proposing to launch smaller, independent teams.

Todt said: "Yes, there are enquiries, but nothing that I would describe as serious.

"We now have 10 teams and a good world championship, but ideally we would have 12 teams as is allowed in the current agreements.

"If we would get to the point where a serious request is made, as was the case with Gene Haas, then we would make a new tender."

The 2017 calendar continues with the Singapore Grand Prix next Sunday.

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas at a press conference during NASCAR Sprint Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 27, 2014
Read Next:
Haas not keen on 'pay driver' model
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jean Todt, Gene Haas, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Mercedes435
2Ferrari373
3Red Bull212
4Force India113
5Williams-Mercedes55
6Toro Rosso40
7Haas35
8Renault34
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes238
2Sebastian VettelFerrari235
3Valtteri BottasMercedes197
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull144
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari138
6Max VerstappenRed Bull68
7Sergio PerezForce India58
8Esteban OconForce India55
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso36
10Nico HulkenbergRenault34
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes31
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes24
13Romain GrosjeanHaas24
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 