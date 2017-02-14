Suspension dispute still raging before test

A question mark continues to hang above the legality of the fastest two cars ahead of the 2017 season.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 07:28 UK

A question mark continues to hang above the legality of the fastest two cars ahead of the 2017 season.

Although the new Mercedes and Red Bull cars are yet to be launched, it is already known that they will feature the same 2016-style suspension concept that some are comparing to outlawed active suspension.

Ferrari have already challenged the concept's legality, and at the latest meeting of F1 technical bosses last week, the matter was discussed at length again.

Yet for now, the FIA is declaring that the system is legal.

Some teams, reportedly led by Ferrari, have argued that Mercedes and Red Bull - or the FIA - should at least explain how the system works, but Auto Motor und Sport reports that "the campaign has been unsuccessful" and the risk of a formal protest in Melbourne remains.

A report in Italy's authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport agreed: "The meeting last week did not result in an agreement about what is allowed and what is not.

"Many proposals were on the table, but the position of the teams is very far apart."

However, the report says that one possible outcome before the Barcelona test is that Charlie Whiting will issue a new technical directive regarding suspension legality.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Bottas targets beating Hamilton to 2017 title
>
View our homepages for Charlie Whiting, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0