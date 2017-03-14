Marc Surer: 'Formula 1 looks to ban extra wings'

F1 looks set to ban the 'shark fin' appendages that will fill the Melbourne grid next weekend.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Formula 1 looks set to ban the 'shark fin' appendages that will fill the Melbourne grid next weekend.

The fins, extending from the rear of the engine cover, "calm the air in front of the rear wing", explained former F1 driver turned pundit Marc Surer.

The so-called 'shark fins' first emerged several years ago but were banned apparently for aesthetic reasons, before being re-allowed for the brand new 2017 regulations.

"Mercedes and some others have even built a second wing in front of the rear wing, but it's terribly ugly and should be banned," Surer told German broadcaster Sky.

"Luckily [F1 sporting boss] Ross Brawn seems to agree," he added.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place next Sunday.

