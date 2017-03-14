Nico Rosberg test visit 'surprised' Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
© Getty Images
F1 legend Niki Lauda does not think that Nico Rosberg will mount a return to Formula 1.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 08:16 UK

Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda has said that he does not think Nico Rosberg will mount a return to Formula 1.

When new world champion Rosberg shocked the world with his post-title retirement announcement, team chairman Lauda was the most openly critical of the move within the Mercedes camp.

However, triple world champion Lauda says that he is now over the shock, having initially declared that a new title winner "would never" have quit "in my day".

"I have to say, in my defence, that in my time at least one driver was killed every year, so we had to have a different approach to the sport," Lauda told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

"In our day, it was really something to become world champion so we always wanted to defend it."

Lauda also said that his criticism of Rosberg was made from the perspective of the Mercedes team.

"We have 1200 employees and it was my responsibility," he said. "From the driver's point of view I understand him, but from the point of view of responsibility, it was a surprise."

Lauda said that he was also surprised when the freshly-retired Rosberg appeared in the Barcelona paddock and pits to watch a day of testing action recently.

"I was surprised, to be honest," Lauda said.

"If I wanted to stop, I would stay away for a while to enjoy my child and my wife properly."

Having said that, Lauda doubts Rosberg might already be thinking about a comeback.

"No," he said. "I don't think he'll come back. I think he's comfortable now in his home."

The new season gets under way in Melbourne next Sunday.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Report: 2017 power units only slightly louder
>
View our homepages for Niki Lauda, Nico Rosberg, Formula 1
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 