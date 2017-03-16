Nico Rosberg admits that he could return to Formula 1 as a team boss some day.

The new reigning world champion shocked the world by retiring just days after winning the 2016 title, but was back for a visit to the Barcelona test paddock recently.

However, he told Germany's Sport Bild: "A comeback as a driver is impossible."

That does not mean that he will not have mixed emotions when the five lights go out on the Melbourne gantry next weekend.

"There will certainly be some strange moments when I see the first race on TV," said the 31-year-old. "I am still a huge fan of Formula 1."

Yet he is not looking to fill his calendar anytime soon.

"I am looking for new projects and I have to say I'm really relaxed," he said.

"Twenty races a year is like being on a hamster wheel. I would also say that it's the best hamster wheel in the world!

"I am a passionate competitor and I enjoyed my career very much. But formula one is not a pony yard. To beat everyone and be world champion you have to be absolutely uncompromising and my goal was everything."

However, Rosberg is not ruling out a return in another capacity one day, for instance as a team boss.

"I'm not saying no," he answered. "A lot is possible. But at the moment, I am mostly concerned with social projects. Children and less privileged people - that means a lot to me."

There are also other opportunities in motor sport, Rosberg added.

"One would be helping other drivers on their way to success in an advisory and managing role," he said.

He insists that he is in no rush for that, as he is currently enjoying the "extreme freedom" that quitting F1 has given him.

"I've achieved everything I wanted. My new life is now an equally great challenge that I want to master just as successfully," said Rosberg.

The 2017 season gets under way next Sunday.