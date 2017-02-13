Nico Rosberg says that Sebastian Vettel will be in the running for a sensational switch to Mercedes for 2018.

For 2017, the German outfit has signed up Valtteri Bottas, following Rosberg's eleventh-hour decision to quit Formula 1 after winning the 2016 title.

"I understand that the 'Bottas solution' made sense for Mercedes," Rosberg told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Yet Finn Bottas has been put on a mere one-year contract, reportedly to leave the door open for a big-name option for 2018 like Fernando Alonso or Vettel.

"Vettel's contract at Ferrari ends this year," agreed Rosberg, "so he'd be a sensible option for Mercedes and one I'm sure they'll contemplate."

The 2017 season gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix in March.