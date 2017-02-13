Nico Rosberg: 'Mercedes to consider Sebastian Vettel for 2018'

Nico Rosberg says that Sebastian Vettel will be in the running for a sensational switch to Mercedes for 2018.
For 2017, the German outfit has signed up Valtteri Bottas, following Rosberg's eleventh-hour decision to quit Formula 1 after winning the 2016 title.

"I understand that the 'Bottas solution' made sense for Mercedes," Rosberg told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Yet Finn Bottas has been put on a mere one-year contract, reportedly to leave the door open for a big-name option for 2018 like Fernando Alonso or Vettel.

"Vettel's contract at Ferrari ends this year," agreed Rosberg, "so he'd be a sensible option for Mercedes and one I'm sure they'll contemplate."

The 2017 season gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix in March.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0