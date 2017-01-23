Nico Rosberg: 'Life more than driving in circles'

Nico Rosberg of Mercedes gets into his car in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Almost two months after stunning the F1 world, Nico Rosberg says that he has no regrets about sensationally quitting the sport as world champion.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 08:41 UK

Almost two months after stunning the Formula 1 world, Nico Rosberg has said that he has no regrets about sensationally quitting the sport as world champion.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the German said that retiring "at the absolute peak" was more important to him than racing on.

"Life has more to offer than driving around in circles," the 31-year-old former Mercedes driver added.

"Everybody needs to find their own way and figure out what's best for them."

For one, Rosberg said that he is looking forward in indulging in some previously forbidden activities.

"It's 11 years since I've been skiing because it's in my contract that you're not allowed to," he said.

However, that does not mean he will go on permanent holiday. Rosberg has already signed up as a Mercedes ambassador, and he said he plans to "visit children who are ill" in his native Germany.

He also said he could make some financial investments, "for example (in) electric cars".

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Verstappen not eyeing youngest F1 champion record
>
View our homepages for Nico Rosberg, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0