Nico Rosberg dismisses alleged comments made by his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Nico Rosberg has dismissed comments attributed to Toto Wolff after the Mercedes director allegedly claimed that the German was the main source of tension in camp.

Speaking to the Daily Mail last week, Wolff described the now-retired Rosberg as "the vicious one" in his rivalry with teammate Lewis Hamilton.

"I know what Toto really thinks about me, so I don't care what an English newspaper writes," Rosberg told DPA.

"Last Tuesday, we collected €600,000 for blind children at a charity event together.

"From time to time I read what is on the internet but this chapter is closed for me. It's funny because it just doesn't affect me any more. I won my battle."

Rosberg announced his shock retirement just five days after winning the championship in 2016.