Nico Rosberg hits back at Toto Wolff comments

Nico Rosberg celebrates winning the Bahrain GP with some sparkling wine on April 3, 2016
© Getty Images
Nico Rosberg dismisses alleged comments made by his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 09:42 UK

Nico Rosberg has dismissed comments attributed to Toto Wolff after the Mercedes director allegedly claimed that the German was the main source of tension in camp.

Speaking to the Daily Mail last week, Wolff described the now-retired Rosberg as "the vicious one" in his rivalry with teammate Lewis Hamilton.

"I know what Toto really thinks about me, so I don't care what an English newspaper writes," Rosberg told DPA.

"Last Tuesday, we collected €600,000 for blind children at a charity event together.

"From time to time I read what is on the internet but this chapter is closed for me. It's funny because it just doesn't affect me any more. I won my battle."

Rosberg announced his shock retirement just five days after winning the championship in 2016.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Read Next:
Hamilton: 'Bottas much better teammate'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Toto Wolff, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Mercedes222
2Ferrari214
3Red Bull112
4Force India71
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes22
7Renault18
8Haas15
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari141
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes129
3Valtteri BottasMercedes93
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari73
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull67
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India44
8Esteban OconForce India27
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
10Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
11Nico HulkenbergRenault18
12Romain GrosjeanHaas10
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes2
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Marcus EricssonSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 