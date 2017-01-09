Returning Felipe Massa broke Formula E deal?

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Felipe Massa had to break an agreement to race in Formula E this year, according to a report.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 08:36 UK

Felipe Massa had to break an agreement to race in Formula E this year, according to Spanish sports daily Marca.

Although the Brazilian had officially retired from Formula 1, it is believed Williams convinced him to return in 2017 in order to replace Valtteri Bottas.

None of the news is official, but Bottas will reportedly head to Mercedes for 2017, following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to quit the sport as world champion.

As a result of the late shakeup, the report claims that Massa actually broke a "preliminary contract" he had agreed with a Formula E team for 2017.

The report says that Massa's contract with the unnamed Formula E team was broken "amicably".

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Owner: 'Lost money hurt Manor survival chances'
>
View our homepages for Felipe Massa, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0