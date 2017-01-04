Mother: 'No 2017 return for Rio Haryanto'

Manor's Rio Haryanto on March 17, 2016 ahead of the Australian Grand Prix
© Getty Images
Rio Haryanto drops out of the running to return to F1 in 2017.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Rio Haryanto has dropped out of the running to return to F1 in 2017.

The Indonesian rookie's 2016 season ended prematurely with sponsor trouble, and now his main backer Pertamina has pulled out completely.

Haryanto, 23, had been in the running to return this year with either Manor or Sauber.

However, his mother, Indah Pennywati, told Asian news source Rappler that her son "will not be in F1 this year".

"The deadline with the Sauber team is up," she added, referring the Swiss outfit that are believed to have now signed Pascal Wehrlein.

Deputy Indonesian sports minister Gatot S Dewa Broto commented: "I was of course very sorry when I heard that Rio could no longer compete in F1.

"We hope that Rio's career does not end just because of a lack of funds."

Pennywati said that her son is now likely to work in 2017 with the family's popular stationary business, Kiky.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0