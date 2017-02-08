Max Mosley: 'Ousting Bernie Ecclestone a mistake'

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone at Monza, Italy on September 8, 2013
© Getty Images
Max Mosley thinks that Formula 1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 08:33 UK

Max Mosley has said that he thinks Formula 1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.

Although given the honorary title 'chairman emeritus', 86-year-old Ecclestone has been effectively ousted and replaced by Liberty Media's Chase Carey and Ross Brawn.

For years, Ecclestone and Mosley was a formidable double-act, and now the former FIA president thinks that Liberty has erred in sidelining his long-time friend.

"I would never have dropped Bernie in the way Liberty Media have," he is quoted as saying by Blick.

"It would only have been necessary to keep him doing what he's really good at - negotiating with the organisers and the promoters.

"Then, the Americans could concentrate fully on what has been neglected to date - the digital side of the business. But Liberty has bought everything and believes it can make it better, so let's wait and see."

Ecclestone had been at the head of Formula 1 for 40 years prior to the takeover a fortnight ago.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
F1 designer worried about 2017 rules shakeup
>
View our homepages for Max Mosley, Bernie Ecclestone, Chase Carey, Ross Brawn, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0