Max Mosley thinks that Formula 1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.

Max Mosley has said that he thinks Formula 1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.

Although given the honorary title 'chairman emeritus', 86-year-old Ecclestone has been effectively ousted and replaced by Liberty Media's Chase Carey and Ross Brawn.

For years, Ecclestone and Mosley was a formidable double-act, and now the former FIA president thinks that Liberty has erred in sidelining his long-time friend.

"I would never have dropped Bernie in the way Liberty Media have," he is quoted as saying by Blick.

"It would only have been necessary to keep him doing what he's really good at - negotiating with the organisers and the promoters.

"Then, the Americans could concentrate fully on what has been neglected to date - the digital side of the business. But Liberty has bought everything and believes it can make it better, so let's wait and see."

Ecclestone had been at the head of Formula 1 for 40 years prior to the takeover a fortnight ago.