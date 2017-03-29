Mick Schumacher admits father his "idol"

Mick Schumacher, son of former F1 champion Michael Schumacher, celebrates after winning the trophy for the best rookie after the first race of the ADAC Formula Four championship in Oschersleben, Germany, on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Mick Schumacher breaks his long public silence about his father, admitting that the F1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is his "idol".
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 08:21 UK

Mick Schumacher has broken his long public silence about his father, admitting that Formula 1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher is his "idol".

Schumacher, who has just turned 18, is stepping up to the highly competitive European F3 series this year, which is widely regarded as a potential final step before Formula 1.

"My idol is my dad," he said in an interview with German broadcaster RTL.

"Simply because he is the best. He is my role model."

Schumacher said that his goal is clearly to emulate what his father - a seven time world champion - achieved.

"My goal is to become Formula 1 world champion," he said.

"I'm doing it my way for the moment," he said. "What the future brings, we'll see."

Schumacher is already working as a brand ambassador for Mercedes, but he also has an open invitation to join Ferrari's young driver programme.

McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
Read Next:
Brown: 'Alonso could race for five more years'
>
View our homepages for Mick Schumacher, Michael Schumacher, Formula 1
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 