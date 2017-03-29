Mick Schumacher admits father his "idol"

Mick Schumacher breaks his long public silence about his father, admitting that the F1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is his "idol".

Mick Schumacher has broken his long public silence about his father, admitting that Formula 1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher is his "idol".

Schumacher, who has just turned 18, is stepping up to the highly competitive European F3 series this year, which is widely regarded as a potential final step before Formula 1.

"My idol is my dad," he said in an interview with German broadcaster RTL.

"Simply because he is the best. He is my role model."

Schumacher said that his goal is clearly to emulate what his father - a seven time world champion - achieved.

"My goal is to become Formula 1 world champion," he said.

"I'm doing it my way for the moment," he said. "What the future brings, we'll see."

Schumacher is already working as a brand ambassador for Mercedes, but he also has an open invitation to join Ferrari's young driver programme.