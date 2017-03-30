Felipe Massa: 'Only DRS makes passing possible now'

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Felipe Massa thinks that F1's controversial drag reduction system (DRS) is the only thing providing a glimmer of hope about overtaking in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 09:12 UK

Felipe Massa has suggested that Formula 1's controversial drag reduction system (DRS) is the only thing providing a glimmer of hope about overtaking in 2017.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg said after the 2017 season opener last weekend that the new, faster cars this year have made overtaking "almost possible".

"It's a lot harder to get past now, but that was clear as soon as they changed the rules," F1 veteran and Williams driver Massa told Brazilian broadcaster Sportv.

"But it depends on the track. Australia is always a difficult circuit to pass on, so it will not always be like that," he added.

At the same time, he thinks that while the extra downforce in 2017 has exacerbated the problem, the DRS system was introduced some years ago to solve that very issue.

However, new F1 sporting chief Ross Brawn has spoken about wanting to rid the sport of 'artificial' elements like DRS.

"[Overtaking] was always like this until they invented the DRS," said Massa. "In the old days, the position you started was more or less where you finished if you didn't make a mistake or have a problem.

"So it will not be the same as it was in the past, because of DRS. But if we didn't have DRS, nobody would pass anyone."

The championship continues next weekend with the Chinese Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Massa doubts Alonso will quit McLaren in 2017
>
View our homepages for Felipe Massa, Nico Hulkenberg, Ross Brawn, Formula 1
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 