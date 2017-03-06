Felipe Massa leaving Formula 1 door open for 2018

Felipe Massa is leaving the door open to staying in Formula 1 even beyond the end of 2017.
Although emotional, the Brazilian seemed to be happily entering retirement after the 2016 season, as Williams replaced him with teen rookie Lance Stroll.

However, Nico Rosberg's sudden retirement and a complex turn of events means that Massa, 35, is back.

As for 2018, he said: "If I can stay, if I feel fit and competitive, and I have good opportunities, perhaps I will stay."

At any rate, Massa was always going to continue racing in 2017, having even recently tested Jaguar's Formula E car.

"Formula E was an option. But I had not made a decision. I have no idea what will happen after 2017," Massa is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"I've read that I have a [Formula E] contract, but I have nothing to be honest.

"The test was a nice feeling. Of course it was something quite different from what we have here, a completely different car, a completely different mentality in so many ways."

Massa finished the 2016 drivers' championship in 11th place.

