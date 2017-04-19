Felipe Massa accepts Max Verstappen apology

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Felipe Massa calls a close to the latest controversy surrounding Max Verstappen.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 13:30 UK

Felipe Massa has called a close to the latest controversy surrounding Max Verstappen.

In Bahrain, the Dutch teenager hit out at Brazil as a nation following a qualifying run-in with Massa.

Massa responded angrily, and the Red Bull driver duly apologised via social media.

"To tell the truth, he was hot headed and said things he should not have," Massa is quoted as saying by Brazil's Globo.

"But I get along really well with him, I have no problems with him and to be honest, I was only playing with him.

"And I think he understood, because he apologised and that's the way it should have gone. He's a cool guy, a great driver and I'm sure with age, he's going to get better."

The championship continues with the Russian Grand Prix on April 30.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 