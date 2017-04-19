Felipe Massa calls a close to the latest controversy surrounding Max Verstappen.

In Bahrain, the Dutch teenager hit out at Brazil as a nation following a qualifying run-in with Massa.

Massa responded angrily, and the Red Bull driver duly apologised via social media.

"To tell the truth, he was hot headed and said things he should not have," Massa is quoted as saying by Brazil's Globo.

"But I get along really well with him, I have no problems with him and to be honest, I was only playing with him.

"And I think he understood, because he apologised and that's the way it should have gone. He's a cool guy, a great driver and I'm sure with age, he's going to get better."

The championship continues with the Russian Grand Prix on April 30.