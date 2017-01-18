Liberty still seeking FIA green light

Only one hurdle remains as Formula 1's new owner Liberty Media looks to complete its buyout of the sport.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 08:14 UK

Only one hurdle remains as Formula 1's new owner Liberty Media looks to complete its buyout of the sport.

This week, Liberty's shareholders got together in Colorado to vote on the F1 acquisition, the company headed by US media tycoon John Malone confirmed in a statement.

It said that shareholders duly "approved" the purchase, including an official change of name to "Formula One Group".

Liberty said: "The closing of the acquisition remains conditioned upon approval from the FIA, the governing body of Formula 1."

The company said that approval is likely "before the end of the first quarter in 2017".

TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0