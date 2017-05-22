Niki Lauda to watch Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 bid

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Niki Lauda says that he will be following every lap of Fernando Alonso's bid to win the Indy 500 on Sunday.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 09:53 UK

Niki Lauda has said that he will be following every lap of Fernando Alonso's bid to win the Indy 500 on Sunday.

McLaren driver Alonso's shock Indy project has been controversial, as it means that he must skip the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

However, F1 legend Lauda said that he admires the move.

"I am following Alonso's adventure closely," the Mercedes team chairman told Blick.

"A victory at Indy is for eternity. In my time, a team would never have allowed me to go there even though I had offers," Lauda, who drove for Ferrari and McLaren, added.

"Following the race on TV is a must for me."

A frustrating campaign so far has seen Alonso fail to pick up any points in the drivers' championship.

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Read Next:
Marko rules out Le Mans for Red Bull
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Niki Lauda, Fernando Alonso, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 