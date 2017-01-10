Daniil Kvyat: '2017 training to be intensive'

Daniil Kvyat says that he has returned from a Christmas break to a spate of "intensive training" ahead of the 2017 season.
The young Russian had a tumultuous 2016 season, almost not surviving his demotion to Toro Rosso following the rise of the even younger Max Verstappen.

However, Kvyat, 22, bounced back and is now looking ahead to another year with the junior Red Bull team.

"The holidays were relaxing," he told Russian radio Sport FM. "I was in Italy, with family members, with my girlfriend, regaining my strength and now I have returned home."

When asked about his girlfriend, Kvyat said: "Her name is Kelly, which I think everyone has seen on the internet. She is from the Piquet family, as you know."

Indeed, Kelly Piquet - who works on the digital content side of the Formula E series - is the daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet, and is former Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr's brother.

As for his forthcoming F1 season, Kvyat said: "I wish to wake up on the first working day refreshed, full of strength and energy, and positive.

"We are already preparing for the new season from a physical point of view. In December, when there was free time, we used it to prepare for intensive training in January and February - I will have a lot of work.

"Then I will go to the factory as soon as there is more information about the new car - as soon as the engineers call, I will go!

"For several years Toro Rosso has finished the championship in approximately the same position, so our task is to be higher and score more points.

"Of course we all have expectations with regards to the new regulations, but we need to be patient."

The first grand prix of the season takes place in Melbourne on March 26.

