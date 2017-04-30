Monisha Kaltenborn sure Honda will improve

Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn arrives at the Marina Bay Street circuit for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on September 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Monisha Kaltenborn says that she is confident Honda will make a big step forward in Formula 1 for 2018.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 20:52 UK

Monisha Kaltenborn has said that she is confident Honda will make a big step forward in Formula 1 for 2018.

It was announced on Sunday that Sauber, currently a customer Ferrari team with a year-old power unit, will switch to Honda next year.

Honda, having notably struggled since returning to F1 in 2015, confirmed that the McLaren partnership will continue.

"We will continue our challenges so that our fans will enjoy seeing a Honda with dominant strength as soon as possible," said a Honda communications spokesperson.

Sauber boss Kaltenborn said that despite Honda's problems with McLaren, she is confident good times are ahead.

"Do I think they will improve? I am sure of it," she told Russia's Championat.

"I remember the situation with other manufacturers and we see where they are now. Honda will be no different."

There has also been speculation that Honda will get help in catching up, possibly from Mercedes but also from the FIA, with the governing body having concluded a performance parity analysis.

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Read Next:
Wolff: 'Indy 500 about Alonso's ego'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Monisha Kaltenborn, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Ferrari102
2Mercedes99
3Red Bull47
4Force India17
5Williams-Mercedes16
6Toro Rosso12
7Haas8
8Renault2
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari68
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes61
3Valtteri BottasMercedes38
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari34
5Max VerstappenRed Bull25
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes16
8Sergio PerezForce India14
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso10
10Kevin MagnussenHaas4
11Romain GrosjeanHaas4
12Esteban OconForce India3
13Nico HulkenbergRenault2
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Pascal WehrleinSauber0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 