Lewis Hamilton says that he would like to know the current physical condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.
Lewis Hamilton has said that he would like to know the current physical condition of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

At Monza, the Briton sped past the all-time record for pole positions - 68 - formerly held by seven time world champion Schumacher.

"For everything he did for the sport and raising the bar, to be able to raise that bar once more is an honour," said the Mercedes driver.

"I would love to speak to his wife and see how things are. Time will tell."

Schumacher has not been seen in public since his near-fatal skiing crash in late 2013, and almost nothing is known about the extent of his brain injuries.

