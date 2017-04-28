Lewis Hamilton backs New York night race plans

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton backs apparent plans for a Formula 1 night race in New York.
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Lewis Hamilton has backed apparent plans for a Formula 1 night race in New York.

Recently, Bernie Ecclestone's successor Chase Carey said that a race in New York is a "priority".

"In New York it would be really cool," triple world champion Lewis Hamilton said in Russia.

"We definitely need two grands prix in the US. It would be incredible - it's a stunning city.

"New Jersey would be a great backdrop for the grand prix. Whether it's a night race, I think even the day it would be good, or the evening as the sunsets are stunning and with New York in the background it would be so cool."

Hamilton trails drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel by seven points heading into Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
TeamPoints
1Ferrari102
2Mercedes99
3Red Bull47
4Force India17
5Williams-Mercedes16
6Toro Rosso12
7Haas8
8Renault2
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari68
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes61
3Valtteri BottasMercedes38
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari34
5Max VerstappenRed Bull25
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes16
8Sergio PerezForce India14
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso10
10Kevin MagnussenHaas4
11Romain GrosjeanHaas4
12Esteban OconForce India3
13Nico HulkenbergRenault2
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Pascal WehrleinSauber0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 