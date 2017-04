Lewis Hamilton backs apparent plans for a Formula 1 night race in New York.

Recently, Bernie Ecclestone's successor Chase Carey said that a race in New York is a "priority".

"In New York it would be really cool," triple world champion Lewis Hamilton said in Russia.

"We definitely need two grands prix in the US. It would be incredible - it's a stunning city.

"New Jersey would be a great backdrop for the grand prix. Whether it's a night race, I think even the day it would be good, or the evening as the sunsets are stunning and with New York in the background it would be so cool."

Hamilton trails drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel by seven points heading into Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.