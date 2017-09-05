Lewis Hamilton agrees to test on Thursday

Lewis Hamilton agrees to help Pirelli with tyre testing later this week.
Lewis Hamilton has agreed to help Pirelli with tyre testing later this week.

The triple world champion openly admits to disliking track testing, and often pulls out of scheduled sessions with injury or illness.

However, after winning his second race on the trot last weekend and taking over the championship lead from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton has now leapt at the chance to test at Paul Ricard.

"I've got the test later this week which is very rare for me - I'm not a tester," the Mercedes driver said.

"I'm looking forward to it. I offered to do it. So I'm looking forward to that - kind of."

The test will take place on Thursday.

