Mika Hakkinen confirms Valtteri Bottas negotiations

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas's next step in Formula 1 will be known "in good time" before pre-season testing begins late next month, according to Mika Hakkinen.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 08:28 UK

Valtteri Bottas's next step in Formula 1 will be known "in good time" before pre-season testing begins late next month, according to Mika Hakkinen.

Former two-time world champion Hakkinen, who is now part of his fellow Finn's management team, was speaking to the Finnish broadcaster MTV, amid strong rumours that Bottas has now been selected by Mercedes to replace the retiring world champion Nico Rosberg.

"From the driver's side, the situation cannot be better than when you are wanted," Hakkinen said, presumably referring to the fact that both Williams and Mercedes tussled over the 27-year-old for 2017. "It is a dream scenario.

Former McLaren driver Hakkinen, 48, confirmed that negotiations with Mercedes have "of course" taken place, but said that it "remains to be seen" what the outcome will be.

"It's not my decision," he insisted.

"I'm not going to joke that we will know something before the first race, but there is not much time before the first tests and I think we will hear news long before then.

"I cannot say any more, but when you are wanted by a team, especially one that has been dominating formula one, it is a dream situation for any F1 driver."

However, some believe any new driver alongside Lewis Hamilton will struggle, but Hakkinen said: "When you can be on a team that is on top, it is your job to fight for wins and the championship.

"Of course I see Valtteri as someone who has what it takes to be champion."

The 2017 season gets underway in March.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
McLaren to run new Honda engine in 2017
>
View our homepages for Valtteri Bottas, Mika Hakkinen, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0