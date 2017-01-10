Esteban Gutierrez moves from Formula 1 to Formula E

Esteban Gutierrez of Haas in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
After losing his seat at Haas, Esteban Gutierrez will continue his motor racing career in the Formula E single seater series.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 06:40 UK

After losing his seat at Haas, Esteban Gutierrez will continue his motor racing career in the Formula E single-seater series.

The Mexican driver and the electric-powered series have announced that the 25-year-old will race in "select events" this season, including in his native Mexico in April.

Formula E said that Gutierrez is in talks with "a number of teams" with the aim of then securing a full-time entry for 2018.

"I think this could be the start of a very long and successful career in Formula E," said Formula E supremo Alejandro Agag.

Prior to driving for Haas in 2016, Gutierrez had stints at Ferrari and Sauber.

Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Read Next:
Returning Massa broke Formula E deal?
>
View our homepages for Esteban Gutierrez, Alejandro Agag, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0