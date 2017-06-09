Gunther Steiner open to 25-race plans

F1 teams may need to adapt if Liberty Media intends to expand the calendar to as many as 25 races.
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 15:58 UK

Formula 1 teams may need to adapt if Liberty Media intends to expand the calendar to as many as 25 races.

New F1 CEO Chase Carey has already said that next year's calendar will weigh in at 21 races, but there are rumours of a much longer schedule beyond that.

Fernando Alonso, however, has threatened to quit the sport if there are 25 races.

"Fernando is lucky in the sense that he can afford to go," Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said.

"As for the teams, there has been talk about increasing the number of races for a long time, but it would require serious preparation.

"If this route is taken, and it is commercially viable for us, then why not?

"We want to be in Formula 1 - we are not obliged to be, and if someone thinks there are too many races, they have the freedom to stop."

The 2017 championship continues this weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix.

TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 