Formula 1 bans 'shark fins' for 2018

F1's strategy group votes to ban the unpopular 'shark fins' and 'T-wings' for the 2018 season.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11:30 UK

Formula 1's strategy group has voted to ban the unpopular 'shark fins' and 'T-wings' for the 2018 season, according to multiple authoritative media sources.

The appendages are unpopular for aesthetic reasons, and some 'T-wings' suffered notable on-track failures recently.

The FIA confirmed after the Paris meeting on Tuesday that from 2018 "designs incorporating the 'T-wing and 'shark fin' will be strictly limited".

It also emerges that the controversial cockpit protection system 'Halo' has been ruled out, with "priority" to now be given to the development of the transparent so-called 'Shield'.

"The FIA aims to carry out track tests of this system during this season in preparation for implementation in 2018," said the governing body.

Finally, teams have been told to improve the visibility of driver numbers and names on the cars, effective from next month's Spanish Grand Prix.

