FIA denies 'conflict of interest'

F1's governing body hits back at reports a "conflict of interest" could be set to trigger a full European investigation into the sport.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 12:52 UK

Formula 1's governing body has hit back at reports that a "conflict of interest" could be set to trigger a full European investigation into the sport.

The European Parliament this week voted through calls for an investigation into governance, income, and the fact that a 1% shareholding netted the FIA a $80m (£64m) windfall after approving the Liberty Media buyout.

In a statement on Thursday, the FIA said that it "has been made aware of certain declarations and comments, clearly inaccurately informed or made maliciously, relating to this (sale) process".

The reports had alleged that the FIA's dual role as a regulator and a co-owner violated an earlier agreement that could now see F1's commercial contracts declared illegal.

However, the FIA said "there is no conflict of interest", adding that it would "be happy to demonstrate the absence of any conflict of interest to any competent authority that may so request".

Pirelli Cinturato intermediate tyres during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 17, 2016
Read Next:
Pirelli prepares 'backup tyres' for 2017
>
View our homepages for Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0