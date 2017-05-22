Formula 1 to consider extending DRS zones

The potential extension of DRS overtaking zones this year will be decided on a circuit-by-circuit basis.
Monday, May 22, 2017

The potential extension of DRS overtaking zones this year will be decided on a circuit-by-circuit basis, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

After Russia, where the only overtaking move was a Sauber team order, the drivers pushed the FIA to have the Barcelona DRS zone extended by 100 metres.

"Without that, overtaking would have been harder. It gave you four to six metres more," said winner Lewis Hamilton.

The report said that in the end, there were 18 overtaking moves in Barcelona, not including more near-passes and duels, but that the FIA will extend DRS zones "only where it makes sense".

The championship continues this weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix.

