Formula 1 changes cars after Billy Monger crash

F1 reacts to the Billy Monger crash by tweaking the design of the 2017 cars.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:45 UK

Formula 1 has reacted to the Billy Monger crash by tweaking the design of the 2017 cars.

Recently, the British youngster crashed into a stationary car during a Formula 4 race and subsequently had both his legs amputated.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that, ahead of the Monaco round, every car had to make modifications to the jack-supports at the rear of the car.

The offending part, located beneath the rear crash structure, had to be redesigned by each team so that it is no longer sharp or projectile-shaped.

The German report said that, in the F4 crash, the sharp rear jack support had ripped through the front crash structure of Monger's car.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 