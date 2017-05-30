Bernie Ecclestone hits out at some of the moves already made by Formula 1's new owners Liberty Media.

The sport's long-time 'supremo' was ousted recently and replaced by Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches.

Ecclestone, 86, told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the trio are already doing "things I would never do or never would have done", one of them being the new emphasis on social media.

"I have never been convinced of this kind of communication because I do not believe it makes a good contribution to Formula 1," said Ecclestone.

"Formula one is now run like a branch of Starbucks, with someone else always throwing milk into the coffee."

Ecclestone was in charge of Formula 1 for 40 years before the Liberty takeover.