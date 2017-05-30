Bernie Ecclestone: 'Formula 1 now run like a Starbucks'

Bernie Ecclestone hits out at some of the moves already made by Formula 1's new owners Liberty Media.
Bernie Ecclestone has hit out at some of the moves already made by Formula 1's new owners Liberty Media.

The sport's long-time 'supremo' was ousted recently and replaced by Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches.

Ecclestone, 86, told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the trio are already doing "things I would never do or never would have done", one of them being the new emphasis on social media.

"I have never been convinced of this kind of communication because I do not believe it makes a good contribution to Formula 1," said Ecclestone.

"Formula one is now run like a branch of Starbucks, with someone else always throwing milk into the coffee."

Ecclestone was in charge of Formula 1 for 40 years before the Liberty takeover.

Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
