Drivers pushing for hard tyre axe

Pirelli Cinturato intermediate tyres during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 17, 2016
© Getty Images
F1 drivers will reportedly lobby official tyre supplier Pirelli to drop the hardest tyres from their 2017 compound range.
Monday, May 15, 2017

Formula 1 drivers will reportedly lobby official tyre supplier Pirelli to drop the hardest tyres from their 2017 compound range.

The Italian marque's hard compound selection for Barcelona has been controversial this weekend.

"Pirelli has been perhaps a little too conservative," said Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. "The tyres here are too hard."

Earlier, Pirelli explained that they elected to take harder tyres to the Spanish Grand Prix after seeing the downforce data about the teams' car upgrades.

Daniel Ricciardo is quoted as saying by Speed Week: "In the drivers' briefing we brought up the tyres because we would prefer not to have these hard tyres anymore - at any track.

"We're supposed to use them in Silverstone but we're going to try to stop that."

The championship continues with the Monaco Grand Prix in two weeks' time.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 