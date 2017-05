Drivers pushing for hard tyre axe

F1 drivers will reportedly lobby official tyre supplier Pirelli to drop the hardest tyres from their 2017 compound range.

The Italian marque's hard compound selection for Barcelona has been controversial this weekend.

"Pirelli has been perhaps a little too conservative," said Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. "The tyres here are too hard."

Earlier, Pirelli explained that they elected to take harder tyres to the Spanish Grand Prix after seeing the downforce data about the teams' car upgrades.

Daniel Ricciardo is quoted as saying by Speed Week: "In the drivers' briefing we brought up the tyres because we would prefer not to have these hard tyres anymore - at any track.

"We're supposed to use them in Silverstone but we're going to try to stop that."

The championship continues with the Monaco Grand Prix in two weeks' time.