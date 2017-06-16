The "only thing" that has survived the sweeping change at McLaren in recent years is "the name", according to Pedro de la Rosa.

"I don't know the current McLaren very much," the Spaniard told AS.

"There are still fantastic people and I still have friends, but 80 percent of the people with whom I had the privilege of working at McLaren are now at Mercedes or Red Bull or Ferrari.

"The McLaren today with Honda, I cannot say anything because I do not know anyone, but the only thing that remains is the name."

McLaren are enduring a tough season and are yet to register a single point in the rankings.