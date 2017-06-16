Former McLaren driver Pedro de la Rosa has said that the team's name is the only thing that has remained following a series of sweeping changes in recent years.
"I don't know the current McLaren very much," the Spaniard told AS.
"There are still fantastic people and I still have friends, but 80 percent of the people with whom I had the privilege of working at McLaren are now at Mercedes or Red Bull or Ferrari.
"The McLaren today with Honda, I cannot say anything because I do not know anyone, but the only thing that remains is the name."
McLaren are enduring a tough season and are yet to register a single point in the rankings.