Chase Carey hits back at Bernie Ecclestone race fee comments

Chase Carey hits back at his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone following comments made in Bahrain last weekend.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 09:30 UK

Chase Carey has hit back at his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone following comments made in Bahrain last weekend.

While attending his first race since being ousted as Formula 1 supremo, Ecclestone admitted that he "charged too much" to race hosts in the past.

"Sooner or later I'm frightened that the governments behind them will say enough is enough, and bye bye," said the 86-year-old.

Carey, Ecclestone's successor as F1 chief executive, blamed Ecclestone for not doing enough to deliver value to the high-paying promoters.

"[Fees] were agreements between two parties that valued the franchise how it was valued," he told Financial Times.

"Nobody was tricked, but has F1 invested in the right way to support the events? It's not that the deal is overpriced, it's more 'Did we deliver where we should deliver?'."

"[Ecclestone] managed for short-term profits, we are managing for long-term value."

The championship continues with the Russian Grand Prix on April 30.

TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 