Chase Carey announces 21 races for 2018

F1 chief executive Chase Carey announces that there will be 21 grands prix next year.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:39 UK

Formula 1 chief executive Chase Carey has announced that there will be 21 grands prix next year.

That is just one race more than this season, despite the fact that the sport's new owners Liberty Media have hinted that the calendar could expand to as many as 25.

"There will be 21 next year," American Carey told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But the list of places that are interested fills a page. The priority is to make the 21 races that we do have better."

However, Carey said that he does have his eye on adding at least another US race in a 'destination city', like New York, Miami or Las Vegas.

"We have five or six cities in the United States that are interested," he added.

Another possibility is that existing race promoters could actually drop out, particularly after Bernie Ecclestone recently admitted he had overcharged them.

Carey, however, said the problem is that F1 has not been delivering value.

"It's not enough to sign a contract and then say 'See you next year'. There must be more coming from our side," he said.

"So we need to sit down with the organisers who have problems. But we have no plans to renegotiate the current agreements. Our product has a certain value and it's not as if we do not have alternatives."

The 2017 calendar continues this weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Read Next:
Lauda: 'Vettel, Hamilton's rivals can't keep up'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chase Carey, Bernie Ecclestone, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 