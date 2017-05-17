Ross Brawn thinks that there is space on the F1 calendar for "one or two more" races.

There has been speculation that the sport's new owner Liberty Media intends to expand the current 20-race schedule, adding races in 'destination cities' like New York.

Yet Brawn, the new F1 sporting boss, told Austrian broadcaster ORF: "More important than the number is the quality of the races. There's no point having many races that are boring.

"Our priority is to improve the quality of the existing races and to add only more quality races to the calendar.

"The teams already have a challenge with the current 20 races, but I think we have the capacity for one or two more if the quality is high."

This year's championship continues next weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix.