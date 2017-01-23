Bernie Ecclestone is quoted by German magazine Auto, Motor and Sport as confirming that his reign as the boss of Formula 1 is over after being "deposed".

The statement follows the confirmation that US company Liberty Media has completed its $8bn (£6.4bn) takeover of the sport.

The 86-year-old, who has run F1 for nearly 40 years, has reportedly been appointed chairman emeritus and will act as an adviser to the board.

Ecclestone is quoted by Auto, Motor and Sport as saying: "I was deposed today. This is official, I do not run the company any more. My position has been taken by Chase Carey."

Liberty began its takeover of the sport in September, cleared the last regulatory hurdles earlier this month, and completed the deal on Monday.