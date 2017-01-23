Bernie Ecclestone: 'I have been deposed as Formula 1 boss'

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone at Monza, Italy on September 8, 2013
© Getty Images
Bernie Ecclestone is quoted by German magazine Auto, Motor and Sport as confirming that his reign as the boss of Formula 1 is over after being "deposed".
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Bernie Ecclestone has told a German magazine that his long reign as the boss of Formula 1 is over after being "deposed" from the role.

The statement follows the confirmation that US company Liberty Media has completed its $8bn (£6.4bn) takeover of the sport.

The 86-year-old, who has run F1 for nearly 40 years, has reportedly been appointed chairman emeritus and will act as an adviser to the board.

Ecclestone is quoted by Auto, Motor and Sport as saying: "I was deposed today. This is official, I do not run the company any more. My position has been taken by Chase Carey."

Liberty began its takeover of the sport in September, cleared the last regulatory hurdles earlier this month, and completed the deal on Monday.

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
