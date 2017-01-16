Gerhard Berger: 'Nico Rosberg may regret retirement decision'

Gerhard Berger says that he does not relate to Nico Rosberg's decision to quit F1 at the age of 31.
Gerhard Berger has said that he does not relate to Nico Rosberg's decision to quit Formula 1 at the age of 31.

Rosberg has said that he called time on his career after achieving his boyhood dream of the world title, but at first Berger says he could not believe the content of the text message from his German friend.

Earlier in 2016, the F1 legend had successfully negotiated a lucrative new two-year Mercedes contract for Rosberg.

"At first I thought 'Is he still drunk from the celebrations?" Berger told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Now, I see it with mixed feelings, but I could not have done the same in his situation. He had the best car, with a great contract, at his age and with his health - I could never have stopped.

"We'll see if he regrets his retirement or not."

Newspaper Bild has published photos of Rosberg enjoying a relaxing holiday with his wife in Rome.

