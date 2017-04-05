Audi plays down latest F1 rumours

Audi has ruled out racing in Formula 1, at least in the short term.

Rumours that Audi might be contemplating a foray were re-fired last week, when the Volkswagen brand was represented by Stefano Domenicali at the F1 engine meeting.

However, Audi's motor racing chief Dieter Gass has now moved to calm the speculation.

"Formula 1 is basically interesting and still the top class of motor sport," he told Germany's Sport Bild.

"But if you look at motor sport as a whole, there are currently no series except Formula E and DTM in which Audi must be represented."

The 2017 world championship continues this weekend with the Chinese Grand Prix.

