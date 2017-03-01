Fernando Alonso: 'Drivers less important in 2017'

Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso plays down hopes that the 2017 rules will put the skill of the driver right back in charge in Formula 1.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 09:33 UK

Fernando Alonso has played down hopes that the 2017 rules will put the skill of the driver right back in charge in Formula 1.

In fact, while hailing the fact the new cars are much faster, the Spaniard warned that the driver is becoming "even less important" than before.

"I think for pushing the car and expressing your driving style, yes [the 2017 rules] do allow more than the previous cars," he is quoted as saying by Marca.

"On the other hand, with the technology we have now, with the current aerodynamic packages, the engines, I think the driver is even less important.

"I think this year a few corners are disappearing and so if last year you had 20 horse power less and lost three or four tenths, this year you might lose half a second."

The 2017 calendar gets underway in Melbourne on March 26.

Felipe Nasr of Sauber drives during the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on October 11, 2015
Read Next:
Sochi staying on calendar until 2025
>
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Formula 1
Your Comments



TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 