Lewis Hamilton has won the Spanish Grand Prix following a thrilling head-to-head duel with Sebastian Vettel at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Mercedes driver started from pole position but was forced into a chasing position from the lights after his championship rival enjoyed the better getaway off the front row to nose ahead at the start.

However, a clever strategic move by the team followed by Hamilton attacking and passing Vettel put the Briton in control and he defended his advantage successfully to the end.

Running alongside one another into turn one as Vettel exited the pit-lane on lap 37, Hamilton collected himself to make a definitive pass for the lead on lap 44 of 66 before pulling away to the chequered flag.

The championship favourites dominated the race, finishing 75 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in third, after Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen were involved in a three-way collision with Max Verstappen's Red Bull, who was on the outside of them, making heavy contact and retiring as a result.

Bottas later dropped out when running a distant third with what appeared to be engine failure as Force India profited from Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull all losing one car apiece to finish fourth and fifth with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon respectively.

Spanish GP results:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

3. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

4. Sergio Perez (Force India)

5. Esteban Ocon (Force India)

6. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Toro Rosso)

8. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)

9. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)

10. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

11. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)

12. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

13. Felipe Massa (Williams)

14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

15. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)

16. Lance Stroll (Williams)

RET. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

RET. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)

RET. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

RET. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)