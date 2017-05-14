Result: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel to triumph in Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on September 27, 2015
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton wins the Spanish Grand Prix following a pulsating head-to-head duel with Sebastian Vettel.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 16:16 UK

Lewis Hamilton has won the Spanish Grand Prix following a thrilling head-to-head duel with Sebastian Vettel at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Mercedes driver started from pole position but was forced into a chasing position from the lights after his championship rival enjoyed the better getaway off the front row to nose ahead at the start.

However, a clever strategic move by the team followed by Hamilton attacking and passing Vettel put the Briton in control and he defended his advantage successfully to the end.

Running alongside one another into turn one as Vettel exited the pit-lane on lap 37, Hamilton collected himself to make a definitive pass for the lead on lap 44 of 66 before pulling away to the chequered flag.

The championship favourites dominated the race, finishing 75 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in third, after Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen were involved in a three-way collision with Max Verstappen's Red Bull, who was on the outside of them, making heavy contact and retiring as a result.

Bottas later dropped out when running a distant third with what appeared to be engine failure as Force India profited from Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull all losing one car apiece to finish fourth and fifth with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon respectively.

Spanish GP results:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
4. Sergio Perez (Force India)
5. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
6. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Toro Rosso)
8. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)
9. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)
10. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
11. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)
12. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)
13. Felipe Massa (Williams)
14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
15. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)
16. Lance Stroll (Williams)
RET. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
RET. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)
RET. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
RET. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Bottas not thinking about 2017 title
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz Jr, Pascal Wehrlein, Daniil Kvyat, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson, Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa, Kevin Magnussen, Jolyon Palmer, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas, Stoffel Vandoorne, Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on September 27, 2015
Result: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel to triumph in Spanish Grand Prix
 Nico Rosberg of Mercedes during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 29, 2016
Mercedes upgrade bigger than Red Bull's
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas not thinking about 2017 title
Bottas: 'Calm no advantage over Hamilton'Rosberg: 'Hamilton more talented than me'Wolff: 'No brutal team orders at Mercedes'Nico Hulkenberg tips Ferrari for titleVettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?
Mercedes admit Ferrari 'still ahead'Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talksHamilton thinks 'nothing' about RosbergEcclestone happy with Ferrari-Mercedes fight
> Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 