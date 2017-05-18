Toto Wolff denies 5kg weight advantage rumours

Toto Wolff denies that Mercedes slashed 5kg of weight from their 2017 car ahead of the recent Spanish Grand Prix.
Before Barcelona, team figures including Niki Lauda admitted that excessive car weight was one of the areas Mercedes were working on to fight with Ferrari this year.

Then in Spain, as Lewis Hamilton returned to the top step of the podium, there were rumours that the triple world champions had managed to slash 5kg of weight in the Barcelona upgrade.

"We tried to improve aerodynamic efficiency and reduce weight, but we're not talking about five kilograms," boss Wolff told Spain's El Mundo Deportivo.

"In Formula 1 it is difficult to make big steps like that - they are all small. We are working more with grams than kilograms."

Indeed, a tired-looking Hamilton admitted after the race that he is even going without an in-car drink bottle to save weight, despite the increased physical difficulty of racing with the 2017 cars.

"I don't carry drinks in my car to save weight," he revealed. "I was a little bit tired after that one."

The season continues next weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 