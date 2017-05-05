Niki Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Mercedes need to make "two steps forward" to catch up with Ferrari next time out in Barcelona, according to Niki Lauda.
Friday, May 5, 2017

Mercedes need to make "two steps forward" to catch up with Ferrari next time out in Barcelona, according to team chairman Niki Lauda.

Mercedes utterly dominated between 2014 and 2016, but so far in 2017 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has pulled out a lead in the championship.

"Ferrari is clearly ahead," Lauda told Austrian newspaper Krone.

"We need to analyse what exactly is not working and take the right steps for Barcelona. Because all the teams will bring updates, Ferrari will make a step forward, we have to make two and Red Bull needs to make three."

It is said that Mercedes's biggest problem is inconsistency with the tyres, but Lauda says that is not the only issue.

"We have too much weight in the car, we need to improve the aerodynamics, and above all we need to understand why the new Pirelli tyres do not work as they do on the Ferrari," he said.

Finally, Lauda appeared to agree with reports that suggest Valtteri Bottas is on course for a new contract for 2018, after winning in Russia.

"It was a perfect performance that I never expected," he said. "It was the right decision by Toto Wolff and myself to get Bottas on board.

"Bottas is our man."

Just a point separates Mercedes from the leaders heading into the Barcelona race.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 