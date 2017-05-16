Dieter Zetsche: 'Strong Ferrari good for Formula 1'

Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche says that Mercedes's close title fight with Ferrari this year is good for Formula 1.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 15:52 UK

Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche has said that Mercedes's close title fight with Ferrari this year is good for Formula 1.

With a quarter of the 2017 season now in the past, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are tied on wins and separated in the standings by a mere six points.

"For the sport and all of us, a tight battle like that is good," Zetsche, the boss of the Mercedes parent Daimler, told Sky.

"Of course my nerves don't agree, but we are happy that Ferrari has made great progress.

"I have always said that the best way to win is by a margin of one point in the final race."

The 2017 season continues with the Monaco Grand Prix next Sunday.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Read Next:
Vettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dieter Zetsche, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton: 'Fernando Alonso contract talks like chess'
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff not ruling out Fernando Alonso for Mercedes
 Sports Mole logo
Dieter Zetsche: 'Strong Ferrari good for Formula 1'
Hamilton denies training less than rivalsBottas: 'Too early for contract talks'Result: Hamilton wins Spanish GPMercedes upgrade bigger than Red Bull'sBottas not thinking about 2017 title
Bottas: 'Calm no advantage over Hamilton'Rosberg: 'Hamilton more talented than me'Wolff: 'No brutal team orders at Mercedes'Nico Hulkenberg tips Ferrari for titleVettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?
> Mercedes Homepage
More Ferrari News
Sports Mole logo
Dieter Zetsche: 'Strong Ferrari good for Formula 1'
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo on the move?
 Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Sauber F1 walks in the paddock before the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2013
Nico Hulkenberg tips Ferrari for title
Vettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?Mercedes admit Ferrari 'still ahead'Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talksVettel tips Barcelona boost for Red Bull
Ricciardo: 'Ferrari move not in my head'Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoResult: Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GPAlonso still not regretting Ferrari exitVettel to use 'racing socks' from Russia
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 