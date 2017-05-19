Toto Wolff: 'Trailing Valtteri Bottas still not number two'

Toto Wolff says that Mercedes remain committed to not designating Valtteri Bottas the 'number two' driver for 2017.
Toto Wolff has said that Mercedes remain committed to not designating Valtteri Bottas the 'number two' driver for 2017.

A mere six points separates Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and top Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton so far this year.

However, when asked about the much bigger points gap - 35 points - between teammates Hamilton and Bottas, team boss Wolff sounded reluctant about adopting a clear team hierarchy in the interests of securing the drivers' title.

"Yes, the gap is quite big now after the Spanish Grand Prix," he is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"But we have just five races behind us and 15 still ahead. So there is no reason for us to favour a driver and certainly not at such an early stage of the season.

"No, we will continue as before."

The championship continues next weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 