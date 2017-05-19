Toto Wolff says that Mercedes remain committed to not designating Valtteri Bottas the 'number two' driver for 2017.

A mere six points separates Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and top Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton so far this year.

However, when asked about the much bigger points gap - 35 points - between teammates Hamilton and Bottas, team boss Wolff sounded reluctant about adopting a clear team hierarchy in the interests of securing the drivers' title.

"Yes, the gap is quite big now after the Spanish Grand Prix," he is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"But we have just five races behind us and 15 still ahead. So there is no reason for us to favour a driver and certainly not at such an early stage of the season.

"No, we will continue as before."

The championship continues next weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix.