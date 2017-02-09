Toto Wolff sure Mercedes drivers will get along

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Toto Wolff says that he is confident Lewis Hamilton will get along with his new Mercedes teammate in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 15:19 UK

Toto Wolff has said that he is confident Lewis Hamilton will get along with his new Mercedes teammate in 2017.

This week, triple world champion Hamilton's father Anthony said his son would "much rather" still be paired with Nico Rosberg rather than the retired German's replacement Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton snr also warned: "Lewis kills drivers. My own personal view is that anyone who goes up against Lewis really needs to have their career mapped out for them because it's a career killer."

However, team boss Wolff thinks that Hamilton and 27-year-old Finn Bottas, who is switching from Williams on a one-year contract, will get along.

"The balance between Valtteri and Lewis works," he said.

"They are two very different personalities and for us it was important to fill Nico's shoes. Nico had a certain role in the team and Valtteri pretty much fits into that.

"They respect each other and so far from what I have seen, Valtteri has settled in well."

Wolff also gave a tantalising hint at what awaits F1 fans this year by saying the cars of 2017 will "look spectacular".

Flavio Briatore F1 formula 1
Read Next:
Briatore: 'Alonso-Mercedes rumours baseless'
>
View our homepages for Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Anthony Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff sure Mercedes drivers will get along
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Lewis Hamilton's father warns Valtteri Bottas his career could end at Mercedes
 Flavio Briatore F1 formula 1
Flavio Briatore: 'Fernando Alonso-Mercedes rumours baseless'
Rosberg wanted Alonso to replace himLauda: 'Mercedes can assess Bottas after four races'Wolff: 'F1 must not give up on hybrid engines'Bottas: 'I can deal with Mercedes pressure'Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radar
Wolff unsure Bottas can beat HamiltonWolff: 'Seat may have destroyed Wehrlein'Wolff: 'Mercedes seat too early for Wehrlein'Surer unsure Bottas can challenge HamiltonLauda 'tension' gone after Bottas signing
> Mercedes Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0