Toto Wolff 'not worried' amid suspension row

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Toto Wolff insists that he is "not worried" Mercedes' controversial suspension system will be declared illegal by the FIA.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 08:12 UK

Toto Wolff has insisted that he is "not worried" Mercedes's controversial suspension system will be declared illegal by the FIA.

A dispute is raging between Mercedes and Red Bull, who are using a linked suspension concept, and another camp led mainly by Ferrari.

It has raised the spectre of a controversy and protest-riddled 2017 season opener in Melbourne.

"I am not worried. The FIA has assured us several times that we are legal," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

"It is the usual sabre-rattling before the season."

The 2017 calendar begins with the Australian Grand Prix next month.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016


Mercedes to test 'shark fin' in Barcelona
 
Mercedes to keep 'driver rules' in 2017
