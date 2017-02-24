Toto Wolff insists that he is "not worried" Mercedes' controversial suspension system will be declared illegal by the FIA.

Toto Wolff has insisted that he is "not worried" Mercedes's controversial suspension system will be declared illegal by the FIA.

A dispute is raging between Mercedes and Red Bull, who are using a linked suspension concept, and another camp led mainly by Ferrari.

It has raised the spectre of a controversy and protest-riddled 2017 season opener in Melbourne.

"I am not worried. The FIA has assured us several times that we are legal," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

"It is the usual sabre-rattling before the season."

The 2017 calendar begins with the Australian Grand Prix next month.